Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Has $763,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,950,761,000 after buying an additional 176,739 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,589,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,548,787,000 after purchasing an additional 109,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,045,055,000 after purchasing an additional 106,461 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,419,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,139,469,000 after purchasing an additional 85,913 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,985 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $451.36. 86,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,232. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $447.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $444.98. The stock has a market cap of $111.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.87 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.04%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

