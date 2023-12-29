Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDY stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $125.08. 34,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,515. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.16 and a 200 day moving average of $119.94. The stock has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $132.50.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

