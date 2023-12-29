Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,289 Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 15.2% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 55,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 47.6% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 111.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 9.6% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.55.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 1.3 %

BATS:CBOE traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.84. The stock had a trading volume of 682,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.67 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.22 and its 200-day moving average is $156.74.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.20. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,918.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

