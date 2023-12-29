Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Sells 222 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 97,853.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 282,554,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,873,134,000 after acquiring an additional 282,266,153 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466,451 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 159.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,966,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after purchasing an additional 521,820 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,354,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,976,000 after buying an additional 354,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.75. The stock had a trading volume of 154,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,069. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.06. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $111.83 and a 1 year high of $138.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

