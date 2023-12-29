Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Sells 640 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at $36,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 68.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:CL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.27. 112,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,628,359. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $82.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $471,890.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

