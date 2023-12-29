Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Sells 803 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 210.5% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Republic Services in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in Republic Services by 147.4% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.77.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.26. 23,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.58 and a 1-year high of $167.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.21. The firm has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.39%.

Republic Services announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

