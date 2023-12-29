Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Short Interest Down 40.8% in December

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 470,100 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the November 30th total of 794,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 162.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Singapore Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.
Read Our Latest Report on SPXCF
Singapore Exchange Stock Up 2.4 %
About Singapore Exchange
Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Singapore Exchange
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Four beaten-down penny stocks ready to take off
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.