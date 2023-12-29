SingularityNET (AGIX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $330.49 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 29th. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $330.49 million and approximately $31.66 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000783 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00021649 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,218.30 or 1.00057590 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012349 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00010815 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.84 or 0.00196333 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003740 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,364,518,502 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,364,517,802.3521397 with 1,249,850,318.6960192 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.32709038 USD and is down -7.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 177 active market(s) with $39,964,965.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

