Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SWKS. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.00.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $113.92 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $123.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,923.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $345,045.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,856.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,426. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Skyworks Solutions

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the second quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 20,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

