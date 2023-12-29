Slow Capital Inc. Acquires 157 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $84.05. The stock had a trading volume of 376,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,573,738. The stock has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $59.61 and a one year high of $111.35.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ON. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Summit Insights cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

