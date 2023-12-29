Slow Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after buying an additional 1,747,586 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 154.8% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,414,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $375,530,000 after acquiring an additional 859,301 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 263.7% during the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 921,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $235,098,000 after purchasing an additional 668,305 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,091,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,461,000 after buying an additional 640,084 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHW shares. Argus upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.11.

Insider Activity

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,383,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.2 %

SHW stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $313.43. 91,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $205.43 and a 52-week high of $314.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $274.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.54.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

