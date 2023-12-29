Slow Capital Inc. Grows Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,449,785,000 after purchasing an additional 340,939 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,256,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,272,198,000 after buying an additional 522,041 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,441,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,066,012,000 after buying an additional 344,113 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,133,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $625,633,000 after buying an additional 993,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,734,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $583,947,000 after acquiring an additional 120,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on APTV. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

Aptiv stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.79. 171,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,821. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.96. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $71.01 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

