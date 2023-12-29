Slow Capital Inc. Grows Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,958 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 3.5% of Slow Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $19,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Broadcom by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 691 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,943 shares of company stock worth $47,543,682. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,120.70. The stock had a trading volume of 385,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,472. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $971.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $901.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $548.01 and a one year high of $1,151.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.75%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

