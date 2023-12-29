Slow Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 681,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $392,899,000 after acquiring an additional 24,376 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 6,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $1,074,000. Montchanin Asset Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the second quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% in the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 88,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $610.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.53.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $4,561,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,835,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TMO traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $531.55. 108,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,515. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $482.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $510.37. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $609.85. The firm has a market cap of $205.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.