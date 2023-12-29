Slow Capital Inc. Has $4.08 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Slow Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

BSV stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,737. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.55.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

