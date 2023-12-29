Slow Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter worth $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $49,597,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,738,569.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,967,600.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $49,597,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at $35,738,569.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 556,781 shares of company stock worth $105,583,187 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.37.

Shares of SNOW stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,373,238. The stock has a market cap of $65.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.09 and a beta of 0.96. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.27 and a 52-week high of $202.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.28.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Snowflake’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

