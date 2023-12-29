Slow Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 424.0% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $189,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,953,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $1,687,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,321,797.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,351 shares of company stock valued at $10,801,735 over the last ninety days. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE VEEV traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,276. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.00 and a fifty-two week high of $225.49. The company has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 56.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.31.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VEEV. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.14.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

