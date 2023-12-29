Slow Capital Inc. Increases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $157.00. 308,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,411,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.23 and a 200 day moving average of $163.39.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. HSBC started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.48.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

