Slow Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after purchasing an additional 243,907 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.32. 309,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,149,210. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.12. The company has a market capitalization of $154.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.