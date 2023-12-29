Slow Capital Inc. Lowers Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Slow Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,651 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Fortinet makes up 0.9% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTNT traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.65. 446,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,850,683. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.05. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $422,939.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,224.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $1,318,772.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,754.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $422,939.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,224.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $4,216,360. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, October 13th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. William Blair cut Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.68.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

