Slow Capital Inc. Purchases 1,063 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 0.6% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 71,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 18.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 537,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,816,000 after acquiring an additional 84,388 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the third quarter worth $841,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 9.1% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 326,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,753,000 after acquiring an additional 27,116 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cognex by 1,083.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 88,509 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CGNX. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Cognex in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cognex from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Cognex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CGNX traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.04. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $59.51.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.30 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 17.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 32.97%.

About Cognex

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.