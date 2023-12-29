Slow Capital Inc. Purchases 70 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,277 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.45.

Autodesk Price Performance

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $244.44. The company had a trading volume of 100,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,950. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.52, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.61 and a 52 week high of $245.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,707,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,707,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,112,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,991 shares of company stock valued at $5,366,699 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

