Slow Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Slow Capital Inc. lessened its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,604 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,075,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,587,000 after buying an additional 1,621,959 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in 10x Genomics by 36.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,372,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,928 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,358 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in 10x Genomics by 198.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,603,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,837 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 467.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,213,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,216,000 after purchasing an additional 999,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded 10x Genomics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

In other news, insider James Wilbur sold 14,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $619,480.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,664.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $110,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,524,893.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Wilbur sold 14,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $619,480.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,664.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,362 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,866 over the last three months. 10.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXG traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.06. The company had a trading volume of 55,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,048. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.79 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.76.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $153.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.11 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 37.79% and a negative return on equity of 24.24%. On average, analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

