Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Trading Up 12.7 %

NASDAQ:CREG opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. Smart Powerr has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.78. The company has a market cap of $12.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.31.

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.

