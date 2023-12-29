Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Short Interest Down 41.5% in December

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a drop of 41.5% from the November 30th total of 29,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Socket Mobile Stock Performance
Shares of Socket Mobile stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. Socket Mobile has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.05.
Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.21 million for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 11.95%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Socket Mobile
About Socket Mobile
Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are used in mobile applications in the areas of point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Socket Mobile
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- Microsoft is new cybersecurity titan, challenging big tech rivals
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Cruise lines navigate from worst to first in 2023 surge
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Small-cap surge: Outpacing large caps on hopes for ’24 rate cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Socket Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Socket Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.