Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Short Interest Down 41.5% in December

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a drop of 41.5% from the November 30th total of 29,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Socket Mobile Stock Performance

Shares of Socket Mobile stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. Socket Mobile has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Socket Mobile alerts:

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.21 million for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 11.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Socket Mobile

About Socket Mobile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Socket Mobile stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Socket Mobile, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SCKT Free Report ) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.83% of Socket Mobile worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are used in mobile applications in the areas of point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Socket Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Socket Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.