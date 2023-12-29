Solidarity Wealth LLC Acquires 190 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Solidarity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 67,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 393,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,501,000 after acquiring an additional 85,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 65,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

USMV stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,211,882 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.46.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

