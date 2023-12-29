Solidarity Wealth LLC Acquires 26,603 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Solidarity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 54.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,603 shares during the quarter. General Mills accounts for about 1.7% of Solidarity Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 573.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,824,969. The company has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.97 and its 200-day moving average is $68.98.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

