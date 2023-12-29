Solidarity Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Solidarity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the quarter. Lancaster Colony accounts for about 1.4% of Solidarity Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter valued at about $805,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,905,000. 60.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

Shares of LANC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.06. 7,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,017. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1-year low of $158.88 and a 1-year high of $220.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.19 and a 200-day moving average of $175.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 0.27.

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $461.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Lancaster Colony from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.50.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

See Also

