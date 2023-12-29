Solidarity Wealth LLC Buys 14,929 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Solidarity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 93.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,929 shares during the period. American Tower makes up 1.8% of Solidarity Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 101,474.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 113,099.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,499,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,260,593,000 after buying an additional 6,494,168 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,008,567,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Tower by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after purchasing an additional 962,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AMT. Scotiabank began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.31. 158,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,117,221. The stock has a market cap of $100.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 444.45%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

