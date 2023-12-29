Solidarity Wealth LLC Buys 3,451 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Solidarity Wealth LLC grew its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PARA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.74.

NASDAQ:PARA traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $14.94. 3,362,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,300,270. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average of $14.31. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $25.93.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. As a group, analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.24%.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

