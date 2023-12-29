Solidarity Wealth LLC Buys 3,875 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Solidarity Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.2% of Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $452.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,379. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $447.72 and a 200-day moving average of $444.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.