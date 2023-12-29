Solidarity Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Solidarity Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 34.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Fair Isaac by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 9.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac stock traded down $4.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,165.32. 17,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,725. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,041.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $917.57. The company has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 69.07, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.25. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $575.39 and a one year high of $1,185.42.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.19). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 28.37%. The company had revenue of $389.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $975.00 to $1,029.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $875.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $985.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total value of $362,771.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,851,266.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total transaction of $362,771.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,851,266.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $889.30, for a total transaction of $2,522,054.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,593,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,869 shares of company stock worth $21,076,961 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

