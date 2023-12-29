Solidarity Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Solidarity Wealth LLC raised its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,882,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783,448 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,351,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,501 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,599,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,163 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,333,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,174,000. 72.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PARA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Monday, December 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.74.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PARA traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,362,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,300,270. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $25.93.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently -11.24%.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

