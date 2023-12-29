Solidarity Wealth LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Solidarity Wealth LLC cut its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 18,376 shares during the period. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.09. 745,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,539,240. The firm has a market cap of $109.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.02.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.69%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120 in the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.18.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

