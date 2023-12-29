Solidarity Wealth LLC Has $2.90 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Solidarity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,113 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% during the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 342,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $53,168,468.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 230,593,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,748,904,258.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 342,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $53,168,468.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 230,593,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,748,904,258.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total value of $14,098,972.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,623,642,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,479,006 shares of company stock valued at $542,170,741 in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.99. 1,034,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,287,464. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.46 and a 200 day moving average of $158.77. The stock has a market cap of $425.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

