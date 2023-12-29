Solidarity Wealth LLC Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Solidarity Wealth LLC decreased its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. VanEck Oil Services ETF makes up 1.2% of Solidarity Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Solidarity Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.13% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth $55,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA OIH traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $311.00. The company had a trading volume of 58,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,390. The company’s fifty day moving average is $316.01 and its 200-day moving average is $323.71. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1-year low of $246.04 and a 1-year high of $364.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

