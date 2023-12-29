Solidarity Wealth LLC Has $4.50 Million Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Solidarity Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the period. ASML comprises approximately 1.6% of Solidarity Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,466,403,000 after acquiring an additional 56,653 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ASML by 2.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,155,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,311,000 after acquiring an additional 45,007 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ASML by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,484,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,010,307,000 after acquiring an additional 83,577 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 2.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,410,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,022,239,000 after acquiring an additional 36,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 5.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,356,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,949,000 after acquiring an additional 72,259 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $757.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,351. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $679.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $669.09. The company has a market cap of $299.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $536.77 and a 1-year high of $771.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. On average, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.5337 per share. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

ASML has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $795.50.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

