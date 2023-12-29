Solidarity Wealth LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Solidarity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,820 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 68.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,320,000 after buying an additional 4,002,359 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after buying an additional 3,432,952 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 391.5% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,848,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,657,000 after buying an additional 3,065,313 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $465,634,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,885,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $5,454,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,705,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,493,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $5,454,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,705,500 shares in the company, valued at $404,493,435. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 232,326 shares of company stock valued at $50,130,713. 18.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $236.84. 118,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,617,114. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.08. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.57 and a 1-year high of $240.68. The firm has a market cap of $73.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

