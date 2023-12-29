Solidarity Wealth LLC Makes New $2.25 Million Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Solidarity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 150,224.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 339,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $726,690,000 after purchasing an additional 339,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $450,560,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 82,050.6% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 257,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 257,639 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $10,948,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $248,604,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,188.19.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,280.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,923. The company has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.04, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,144.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,020.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,344.05 and a 52-week high of $2,348.42.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,358,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $51,358,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total transaction of $116,839.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,169.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,677 shares of company stock worth $9,405,538 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.