Solidarity Wealth LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Solidarity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 398 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 71.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Intuit by 95.1% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 81.8% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 313.6% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $627.50. The stock had a trading volume of 76,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,272. The company has a market cap of $175.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.81, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $555.86 and its 200-day moving average is $520.06. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.62 and a 52 week high of $631.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $444,311.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,264 shares of company stock worth $55,839,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on INTU

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.