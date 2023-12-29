Solidarity Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Solidarity Wealth LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NRG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in NRG Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in NRG Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Shares of NRG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.94. 314,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,011,262. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.64 and a 200 day moving average of $40.82. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $52.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.01.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 41.72% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.56%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

