Solidarity Wealth LLC Purchases 3,875 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Solidarity Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 85.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.2% of Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.3 %

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $452.63. The stock had a trading volume of 149,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,379. The company has a market capitalization of $112.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $447.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $444.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.