Solidarity Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 4,026 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Solidarity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.78.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:SPGI traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $442.14. The company had a trading volume of 79,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,156. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $403.45 and a 200 day moving average of $393.90. The company has a market cap of $140.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.14 and a 1 year high of $443.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

