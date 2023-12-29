Solidarity Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 69,209 RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Solidarity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 69,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,000. RTX comprises about 1.8% of Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Quarry LP acquired a new position in RTX in the first quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on RTX in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.16. 644,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,766,928. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.10. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $121.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.77%.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.