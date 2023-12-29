Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Stake Lowered by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services decreased its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Sony Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Sony Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

SONY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Shares of SONY stock opened at $94.67 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $75.43 and a 1 year high of $100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.49 and its 200-day moving average is $87.81. The stock has a market cap of $116.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.07). Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.93 billion. Equities analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

