S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stake Raised by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.78.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $442.69. The company had a trading volume of 70,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,083. The company has a market capitalization of $140.24 billion, a PE ratio of 57.16, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $393.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $321.14 and a one year high of $443.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

