SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) is Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.3% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $8,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. ACT Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $584,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 551,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,525,000 after purchasing an additional 13,614 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 19,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, Watershed Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SPEM stock opened at $35.48 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $36.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

