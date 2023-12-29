SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Position Raised by SFG Wealth Management LLC.

SFG Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,011,000 after purchasing an additional 197,709 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $419,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,381,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,133. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.43 and a fifty-two week high of $56.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.91 and its 200-day moving average is $52.26.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.