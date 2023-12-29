SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Acquired by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Door Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,134,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 264,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,973,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000.

Shares of XBI traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,240,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,713,216. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $63.80 and a 52 week high of $92.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

