SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 494,662 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 183% from the previous session’s volume of 174,556 shares.The stock last traded at $40.37 and had previously closed at $40.35.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULST. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2,005.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,828,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504,424 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 882.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 640,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,780,000 after purchasing an additional 575,274 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 848,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,182,000 after purchasing an additional 457,974 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,563,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,372,000.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

